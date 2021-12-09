James Investment Research Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,760 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned 2.87% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWSC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 657.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 635.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWSC opened at $84.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.29 and a 200 day moving average of $82.89. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $92.28.

