SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 642.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,427 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,123,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,327,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,627,000 after acquiring an additional 442,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,868,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,582 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,199,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,943,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,599 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.80. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $45.18 and a one year high of $46.34.

