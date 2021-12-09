Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) Trading Down 0.9%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.08. 65,469 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 140,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

ASM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.30 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$1.40 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$111.44 million and a P/E ratio of -12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 9.07.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is primarily a silver producer with a diversified pipeline of silver, gold, and base metal properties in Mexico. Avino produces from its wholly owned Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. The Company’s silver, copper and gold production remains unhedged. The Company’s mission and strategy is to create shareholder value through its focus on profitable organic growth at the historic Avino Property and the strategic acquisition of mineral exploration and mining properties.

