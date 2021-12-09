Private Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.3% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after acquiring an additional 50,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,461 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,759,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 527,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 99,952 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $61.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.39. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $62.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

