$2.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) will announce earnings of $2.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.03. Cleveland-Cliffs reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 804.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $7.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

CLF stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.12.

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $988,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,700 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 61,408 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

