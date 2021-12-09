Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.74

Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.74 and traded as high as $9.78. Corner Growth Acquisition shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 4,025 shares trading hands.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 5.9% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after buying an additional 61,888 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 33.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after buying an additional 345,338 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $2,537,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 7.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

