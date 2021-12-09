Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.21 billion-$30.21 billion.

OTCMKTS BRDCY opened at $21.86 on Thursday. Bridgestone has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgestone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

