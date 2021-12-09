Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NAPA opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $21.12. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

NAPA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $225,686,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $99,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,221,848 shares of company stock valued at $240,180,484. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 785.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 307,606 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. 19.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

