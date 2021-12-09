Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.
NAPA opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $21.12. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
NAPA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 785.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 307,606 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. 19.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Duckhorn Portfolio
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.