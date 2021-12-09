Brokerages Expect MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) will report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MDU Resources Group.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17. MDU Resources Group has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $35.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 64.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,971,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,952 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 439.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,441,000 after buying an additional 765,108 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,924,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,431,000 after purchasing an additional 720,911 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at about $19,171,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 424.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 730,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,045,000 after buying an additional 591,293 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

