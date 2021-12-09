Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

Shares of PDS stock opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $459.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.17. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $50.42.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 88.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 73.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth $292,000. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

