Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Major Shareholder Summer Road Llc Buys 55,600 Shares

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 55,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $340,828.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Summer Road Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

On Wednesday, December 8th, Summer Road Llc acquired 5,300 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,775.00.

OCUL stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.74.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OCUL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.