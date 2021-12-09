Spencer D. Armour III Sells 32,931 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $290,122.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of PUMP opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $904.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 3.12.
ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.
About ProPetro
ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.
