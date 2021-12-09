Spencer D. Armour III Sells 32,931 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $290,122.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PUMP opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $904.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 3.12.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,809,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,548,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,973 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,610 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 2,908.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,080,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 486,926 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

