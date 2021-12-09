Norbert G. Riedel Buys 100,000 Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Stock

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) CEO Norbert G. Riedel bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $223,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of APTX opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 21.07 and a quick ratio of 21.07. Aptinyx Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptinyx by 17.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 27,209 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 308.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 46,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APTX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

