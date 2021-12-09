Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Mondelez International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore raised its stake in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 669,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $41,662,490.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,374,366 shares of company stock worth $147,465,828. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.91. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

