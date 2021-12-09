Spire Wealth Management Has $4.73 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,931,000 after buying an additional 682,414 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,906,000 after buying an additional 315,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after buying an additional 563,627 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,804,000 after buying an additional 365,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,228,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,970,000 after buying an additional 55,577 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $144.26 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.