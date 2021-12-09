Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,774 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 80.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 36,003 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 118.8% in the second quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,703,000 after buying an additional 196,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 31.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after buying an additional 29,108 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Seaport Research Partners raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.17.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $113.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.16. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $81.04 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

