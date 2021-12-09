GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $8.40 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 4.3% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $634,000. Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 83.0% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 23,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $107.13 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $83.41 and a 52 week high of $108.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

