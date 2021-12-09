GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,381 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 1.0% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $259.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.31 and a 200-day moving average of $240.93. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $262.81. The stock has a market cap of $193.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

