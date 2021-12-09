Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Acquired by Bell Bank

Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,718,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,739,000 after acquiring an additional 54,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,066,000 after acquiring an additional 422,883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,231,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,842,000 after purchasing an additional 26,529 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,573,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 832,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,477,000 after purchasing an additional 27,370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.82. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.