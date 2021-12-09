Bell Bank Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Bell Bank lessened its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 613.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,026 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,632,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,498,000 after acquiring an additional 599,615 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 680,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after acquiring an additional 337,788 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 966.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 341,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 309,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,890,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,066,000 after acquiring an additional 252,925 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $32.34 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $38.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average is $34.41.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

