Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INCY. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Incyte by 214.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,961,000 after buying an additional 9,280,144 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Incyte by 121.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,428,000 after buying an additional 466,863 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth approximately $22,229,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Incyte by 7.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,297,000 after buying an additional 242,831 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Incyte by 467.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 241,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after buying an additional 199,284 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte stock opened at $67.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $101.47. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.21.

Several research firms have commented on INCY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Incyte from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

