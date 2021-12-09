EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 33 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in DexCom by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $564.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $582.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.02. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.45 and a fifty-two week high of $659.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DXCM. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.44.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total transaction of $3,866,031.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total value of $1,943,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,340 shares of company stock valued at $16,914,846. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

