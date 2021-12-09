Columbus Macro LLC Decreases Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,749 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $213.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.69 and a 200 day moving average of $200.79. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $128.60 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 12.14%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.33.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.