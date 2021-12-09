1,765 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in Medtronic by 16.2% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $112.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $105.02 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.05.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

