Accurate Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 35.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $357.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.05. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $297.42 and a 12 month high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.