Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.11.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $588.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $242.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $398.28 and a 1-year high of $593.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $534.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.46.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

