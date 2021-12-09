Strs Ohio Reduces Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,011 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $49,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $205,964.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.75, for a total transaction of $2,747,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,296 shares of company stock valued at $41,929,288 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $209.18 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.89 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.96.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

