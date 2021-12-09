Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives $74.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.83.

Several research analysts have commented on AXNX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Axonics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Axonics alerts:

AXNX opened at $58.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.05. Axonics has a twelve month low of $42.07 and a twelve month high of $79.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 0.31.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Axonics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axonics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Axonics by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after buying an additional 49,243 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Axonics by 443.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Axonics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 391,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,454,000 after buying an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Axonics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.