Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives C$8.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.90.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEY. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$10.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of C$2.73 and a one year high of C$11.96. The company has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$218.87 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.38, for a total value of C$110,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,872 shares in the company, valued at C$2,102,640.23. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 157,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,382,920. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 19,000 shares of company stock worth $177,303 and have sold 138,425 shares worth $1,316,991.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

