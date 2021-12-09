SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives $225.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $240.55 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $139.75 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.38.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $552,655.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total transaction of $2,088,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,139 shares of company stock valued at $13,878,329. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.