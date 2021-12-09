Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

MPAA opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $365.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.73. Motorcar Parts of America has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $26.42.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $55,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 51,866.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 214.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 449.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

