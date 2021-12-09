Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS) dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 36.61 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 37.35 ($0.50). Approximately 316,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 379,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.75 ($0.50).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNWS. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.66) target price on shares of Smiths News in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.73) price objective on shares of Smiths News in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.73) target price on shares of Smiths News in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.50. The company has a market cap of £93.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 2.57%. Smiths News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.05%.

In related news, insider Tony Grace sold 110,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50), for a total transaction of £42,022.30 ($55,725.10).

Smiths News Company Profile (LON:SNWS)

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance checking services to retailers and suppliers.

