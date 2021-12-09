Pendle (PENDLE) Trading 31.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 9th. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. Pendle has a market cap of $26.87 million and $756,477.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000727 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00057919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,251.56 or 0.08651884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00061634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00079870 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,337.80 or 1.00401917 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,230,552 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.