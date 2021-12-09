HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HQY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,371.00, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.52 and its 200-day moving average is $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.65.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $122,877.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $536,630.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,469 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth $31,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 29.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

