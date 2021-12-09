TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Trading Down 0.7%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.25 and last traded at $29.38. 4,822 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.58.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

