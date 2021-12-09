Silchester International Investors LLP Sells 4,135,910 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Silchester International Investors LLP reduced its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,837,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,135,910 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group accounts for 25.9% of Silchester International Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Silchester International Investors LLP owned approximately 3.97% of Janus Henderson Group worth $282,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,449,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,414,000 after buying an additional 514,944 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,513,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,753,000 after buying an additional 215,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 34.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $41.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.43. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.15.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.