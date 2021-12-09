Monument Capital Management Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Monument Capital Management lessened its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International comprises approximately 1.0% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 82,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 22,235 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,717,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,020,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 23,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCI. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $256,168.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $269,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,743 shares of company stock worth $6,375,692. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $68.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $70.03.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

