Monument Capital Management Sells 283 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Monument Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $133.97 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $93.62 and a fifty-two week high of $139.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.65.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

