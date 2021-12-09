DDD Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 116.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,275 shares during the quarter. VMware accounts for approximately 2.8% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $18,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 518.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

VMW stock opened at $114.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.23. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.48 and a 1-year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.70%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

