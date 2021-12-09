Monument Capital Management Acquires 41 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,963.73 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,867.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,711.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.