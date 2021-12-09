Router Protocol (ROUTE) Price Hits $4.60 on Top Exchanges

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 9th. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.60 or 0.00009359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $33.87 million and $384,118.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00057919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,251.56 or 0.08651884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00061634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00079870 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,337.80 or 1.00401917 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,363,610 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

