ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy Sells 1,355 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ServiceNow stock opened at $665.81 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $660.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $604.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 610.83, a PEG ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $214,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $560,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $249,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

