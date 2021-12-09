Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) CEO R.A. Session II Buys 42,518 Shares of Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) CEO R.A. Session II acquired 42,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $528,923.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 356.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 62,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,687,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,401 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 628,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 168,396 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 110,980 shares during the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

