Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) CEO R.A. Session II Buys 42,518 Shares of Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) CEO R.A. Session II acquired 42,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $528,923.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $33.35.
Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 356.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 62,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,687,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,401 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 628,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 168,396 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 110,980 shares during the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.
