Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires 198 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 871.5% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 597,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,865,000 after purchasing an additional 536,407 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,019,000 after acquiring an additional 510,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,842,000 after acquiring an additional 361,042 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,850,000 after purchasing an additional 326,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,273,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,636,000 after purchasing an additional 291,659 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $305.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.78. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.