Morgan Stanley Lowers Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $164.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.95.

CAT stock opened at $204.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.53. Caterpillar has a one year low of $175.11 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 6.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 8.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

