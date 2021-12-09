The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Director Ronald Edward Harbour Sells 20,000 Shares

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $49.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.97.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

