Matthew J. Tucker Sells 16,575 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Matthew J. Tucker sold 16,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $421,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OLO opened at $26.64 on Thursday. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.09.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OLO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in OLO by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,891,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,892,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in OLO by 16.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,921,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,749,000 after purchasing an additional 568,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in OLO by 141.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OLO by 76.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,304,000 after purchasing an additional 963,591 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in OLO by 115.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,979,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.