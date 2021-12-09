Strs Ohio Has $57.94 Million Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,511,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,181 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $57,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INVH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,183,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,126,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Invitation Homes by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Invitation Homes by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 82,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $43.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Barclays started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

