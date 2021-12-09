Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,173.80.

AMZN stock opened at $3,523.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,429.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,423.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

