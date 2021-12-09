Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.0% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,173.80.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,523.16 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,429.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3,423.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

